Dunham Homers In Second Straight As Patriots Drop Series Finale In Erie

July 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Erie SeaWolves 6-1 on Sunday afternoon in their series finale at UPMC Park in Erie, PA.

RHP Zach Messinger (5 IP, 3 R, 5 H, 1 BB, 3 K) took the loss in his 18th appearance (16th start) of the season. Over 13 outings since the start of May, Messinger has pitched to a 3.44 ERA over 68 IP with 70 K. All three runs, and three SeaWolves hits off Messinger came in the 4th

CF Elijah Dunham (2-for-3, HR, RBI, R, BB) homered in his second straight game, lifting a solo blast in the 4thinning to open the scoring. Dunham recorded his 16th multi-hit game of the season and seventh over his last 12 games. Dunham, the reigning Eastern League Player of the Week, has hit safely in 19 of his last 20 games and reached base in 23 of his last 24. Dunham concludes the six-game series with Erie 8-for-19 (.421) with 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 2B, and 4 R. Over his last 24 games since 6/13 @BNG, Dunham is slashing .365/.425/.719 with 7 HR, 22 RBI, 19 XBH, and 18 R. Since 6/13, Dunham leads the Eastern League in SLG (.719), H (35), 2B (11), XBH (19), and TB (69).

LF Aaron Palensky (0-for-3, BB) extended his on-base streak to 23 games with a 5th inning walk, the longest streak by any Patriot this season. Over the on-base streak, which dates back to 6/2 vs. BOW, Palensky is batting .272 with a .341 OBP, 15 RBI, and 14 R. Palensky's on-base streak is the longest active streak in the Eastern League and longest by a Patriot since Thomas Milone's 38 game on-base streak in 2021.

