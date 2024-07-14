Ponies Sweep Fisher Cats in Manchester for Season-High Ninth Straight Victory

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-6, 46-38) defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium for their season-high ninth straight victory, all coming on the road. It is the franchise's longest regular-season winning streak since 2006 (12 games).

Jeremiah Jackson was at the center of Binghamton's offense for a second straight day. In the first inning, after Ryan Clifford hit a two-out double, Jackson followed with an RBI double to left to put the Ponies ahead 1-0. In the third, Jackson hit a two-out, two-run double to extend Binghamton's lead to 3-0. Jackson now has five RBIs over the last two games.

New Hampshire (3-13, 33-51) would respond with two runs in the bottom of the third. Andres Sosa led off the inning with a solo home run to put New Hampshire on the board. Later in the frame, with two outs, Rainer Nunez hit an RBI single to left cut the Rumble Ponies lead to 3-2. That would be the final hit the Fisher Cats would have the remainder of the game.

Tyler Stuart allowed only one earned run over four innings in the start. Junior Santos (4-0), Trey McLoughlin, and Paul Gervase combined for five scoreless and hitless frames in relief, allowing just one walk and striking out eight batters. Gervase pitched two perfect frames to close out the game, striking out four, and earning his fifth save of the year.

It is Binghamton's second six-game sweep since the schedule format changed following the 2019 season.

The Rumble Ponies will be off for the all-star break until Friday when they return home to open a three-game series with the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers AA Affiliate). First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show gets underway at 6:50 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: The Rumble Ponies are outscoring opponents 47-19 during this current nine-game winning streak...The Rumble Ponies are 11-4 against the Fisher Cats this season and 10-2 in Manchester.

