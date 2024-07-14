Senators Earn Series Split with Sunday Victory

July 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 6-1 Sunday afternoon at The Diamond in Richmond. The Senators struck first in the 3rd inning with a run, which Richmond countered with a run in the 4th. The score remained 1-1 until the Sens retook the lead with five runs in the 6th inning to make it a 6-1 game. The Sens split their series with Richmond three games apiece.

THE BIG PLAY

In the top of the 6th inning, Daylen Lile hit an RBI double - the Sens' fourth double of the inning - to cap a five-run frame.

FILIBUSTERS

Michael Cuevas allowed one run on three hits in five innings to earn the win... Jose A. Ferrer, Zach Brzykcy, Samuel Reyes, and Marquis Grissom Jr. combined to throw four shutout innings in relief... Cody Wilson went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs... Daylen Lile, Andrew Pinckney, Trey Harris, and Cortland Lawson each drove in a run... The Senators hit four doubles and scored five runs in the 6th inning... The Sens have won three in a row to head into the break.

ON THE DOCKET

Following the All-Star break the Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play game one of their three-game series at 7:00 Friday at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:45 p.m.

