July 14, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SATURDAY NIGHT SUCCESS The Portland Sea Dogs struck first on Saturday night and held on to a 5-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats. The Sea Dogs scored first in the top of the fourth inning, Kristian Campbell and Tyler McDonough hit back-to-back base hits then scored on a two-run double by Tyler Miller. Zach Kokoska cut the Sea Dogs lead to one run after a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, his 13th of the season. Portland struck again in the top of the eighth inning courtesy of a two-run single by Blaze Jordan and the Sea Dogs led, 4-1. In the top of the ninth inning, Nick Decker doubled to right field driving home Tyler Miller and the Sea Dogs continued to lead, 5-1. The Yard Goats scored their final run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Following three consecutive singles by Hartford, Sterlin Thompson scored on a wild pitch thrown by Theo Denlinger and Portland held on to win, 5-2.

STRONG COFFEY RHP Isaac Coffey earned his sixth win of the season last night tossing 5.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while striking out six. He has struck out six batters in three of his last four starts and has only allowed three earned runs in his last 18.0 innings pitched.

ACTIVE STREAKS Kristian Campbell is currently riding an eight-game hitting streak while Alex Binelas has a six-game hit streak for the Sea Dogs. Campbell is batting .414 (12-for-29) with five doubles and four RBI during his last eight games. Binelas is hitting .333 (7-for-21) with a triple, two home runs and 10 RBI.

SPEAKING OF CAMPBELL Kristian Campbell is hitting .404 through his 31 games with the Sea Dogs this season. He has collected a hit in 29 of those 31 games, while recording multiple hits in 12 games.

BEST IN DOUBLE-A The Portland Sea Dogs currently lead all teams in Double-A in five offensive categories. They lead the level in average (.267), doubles (187), on-base percentage (.354), slugging percentage (.428) and OPS (.782).

THE BIG THREE IN BIG D Yesterday, Marcelo Mayer, Kyle Teel and Roman Anthony participated in the All-Star Futures Game in Arlington, Texas. Teel was the only player with a multi-hit game with two doubles. Anthony won the Skills Competition after dominating in the final round of the home run derby.

ALL-STARS ARE NEXT Three former Sea Dogs will be participating in the MLB All-Star Game, representing the Boston Red Sox. Rafael Devers (2017), Jarren Duran (2019) and Tanner Houck (2019) were all selected to participate in the game that will take place at Globe LIfe Field in Arlington.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 14, 2004 - Portland scored its largest ninth-inning comeback in franchise history, scoring 6 runs in the ninth inning and once in the 10th to shock Altoona. The Sea Dogs allowed 5 home runs and 5 doubles in the first 9 innings - a franchise-record 10 extra base hits allowed (also Altoona franchise records for home runs and extra-base hits in a game) - to fall behind 7-1 entering the ninth inning.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Hunter Dobbins will take the mound for the Sea Dogs today in the series finale. He last pitched on July 9th against the Yard Goats and tossed 6.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while walking one and striking out six. Dobbins has faced the Yard Goats three times this season. In three starts he is 1-0 with a 4.61 ERA and has pitched 13.2 innings allowing seven runs on 13 hits while walking three and striking out 14. In Dobbins' last five starts, he is 3-1 with a 2.42 ERA and has pitched 26.0 innings allowing eight runs (seven earned) on 19 hits while walking eight and striking out 23.

