Baysox Drop Series Finale to Curve on Sunday Afternoon

July 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







ALTOONA, PA. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped a 5-3 series finale to the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, on Sunday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Bowie (8-10, 40-46) bounced back and forth with Altoona in the early innings. Right-handed starter Trace Bright allowed a pair of early solo home runs to the Curve's Charles McAdoo and Dustin Peterson. However, the Baysox would respond on more than one occasion. Frederick Bencosme picked up a pair of hits on Sunday, as he singled and scored in the second inning after an errant throw down to second on a successful steal from Silas Ardoin, who reached base three times in the contest. Jud Fabian did exit Sunday's game as a precaution after being hit by a pitch in the top of the third. Bowie turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead in the fourth on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly from Dylan Beavers and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Matthew Etzel. However, Bowie struggled to get the big hit, leaving the bases loaded in two separate frames.

Altoona re-tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, as Peterson drove in his second run of the game against Bright, who struck out five and allowed three runs in four innings.

The Curve took the lead for good with a run against right-hander Levi Stoudt (L, 0-2) in his lone inning of relief in the fifth, before adding on an insurance run in the eighth. Altoona right-hander Emmanuel Chapman (W, 2-1) silenced the Baysox bats in the middle frames, tossing three and a third of scoreless relief.

Bowie threatened in the ninth against Eddy Yean with a pair of two out singles, but Yean (S, 2) would get Ardoin to fly out and end the game. The Baysox went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position on Sunday and left 12 on base. Bowie will have the next four days off during the MLB All-Star break before resuming action on Friday.

