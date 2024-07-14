Holton's Blast, Workman's Doubles Lead Erie to Series Win

The SeaWolves (49-36) clinched a series win over Somerset (43-44) with a 6-1 win on Sunday.

The game began in a rain delay for an hour and 16 minutes.

Erie starter Garrett Burhenn began his day with three hitless innings. Elijah Dunham led off the fourth inning with a solo home run. Dunham also homered on Saturday.

Erie rebounded in the bottom half of the frame against Somerset starter Zach Messinger. Carlos Mendoza began the inning with a double. Two batters later, Gage Workman connected on an RBI double to tie the game at 1-1. Jake Holton then blasted a two-run homer to give Erie a 3-1 lead.

Holton's home run was his 12th of the season. With the blast, he became the first Eastern League player this season to reach 60 RBIs.

Burhenn departed after four innings, allowing one run on two hits and four walks. He struck out three batters.

Erie extended the lead with insurance runs in the eighth inning against Matt Sauer. Mendoza walked with one out and advanced on Trei Cruz's single. Workman then blistered his second RBI double of the game to make it 4-1. Later in the frame, Chris Meyers connected on a two-run double to make it 6-1.

The combination of Tim Naughton, Bryce Tassin, RJ Petit, and Joel Peguero tossed five scoreless innings out of the Erie bullpen.

Naughton (4-0) earned the win with two scoreless frames. Messenger (2-7) took the loss.

Erie resumes play after the All-Star break in Binghamton on Friday, July 19 at 7:05 p.m.

