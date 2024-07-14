McAdoo, Peterson Homer in 5-3 Win over Bowie

CURVE, PA. - Rolling through a third straight bullpen day, Altoona picked up a 5-3 win over the Bowie Baysox on Sunday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field to finish off their week-long series. With the win, Altoona is now 22-9 in their last 32 games and 9-1 in their last 10 after finishing off their second 5-1 week of the season against the Baysox.

Charles McAdoo and Dustin Peterson hit solo homers in the first two innings of the game to give the Curve a 2-1 advantage after two innings. McAdoo finished the day 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and a homer and two runs scored.

Jase Bowen and Peterson each had two-hit games to lead a 10-hit attack at the plate. Altoona took the lead for good with an RBI single from Joe Perez in the fifth and added a key insurance run in the eighth when Bowen tripled home Carter Bins.

On the mound, Altoona got three innings of one-run ball from Chris Gau to start the bullpen day. Pirates' lefty Ryan Borucki continued his rehab appearance with the Curve, allowing two runs in 0.2 innings with two walks and a base hit allowed.

Emmanuel Chapman bridged the gap for the Curve bullpen with 3.1 scoreless innings of relief, striking out four batters with two walks. Tyler Samaneigo recorded two outs in the eighth inning before Eddy Yean followed with 1.1 scoreless innings of relief to earn his second save of the season.

Altoona begins a nine-game road trip out of the All-Star break with a three-game set at Somerset. RHP Po-Yu Chen is slated to start the series opener on Friday night at Somerset, first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. The Curve return to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday, July 31 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

