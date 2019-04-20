Sea Dogs and Thunder Rained out on Saturday

April 20, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Portland, Maine - Saturday's (April 20th) Portland Sea Dogs game against the Trenton Thunder scheduled for 1:00 PM at Hadlock Field has been postponed due rain. The game will be made-up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Tuesday, July 2nd at 5:00 PM.

Tickets for Saturday's rained out game can be exchanged for tickets or equal or lesser value to any remaining 2019 Sea Dogs home game, based upon availability. Fans with questions regarding tickets may contact the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or email at tickets@seadogs.com.

The July 2nd doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games. Ticket for July 2nd are good for both games of the doubleheader. To accommodate the doubleheader, the start time has been changed from a 7:00 PM start to a 5:00 PM start. Gates will open at 3:30 PM.

This is the Sea Dogs fourth postponement at Hadlock Field this season.

Tickets are available for all 2019 Sea Dogs home games and can be purchased online at www.seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.