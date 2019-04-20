Erie SeaWolves vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (7-4, 2ND WEST, 4.0 GB 1st Half) VS. BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES (5-4, 2ND EAST, 2.0 GB 1st HALF)

GAME ONE - RHP SPENSER WATKINS (1-0, 6.75) VS. RHP RYDER RYAN (0-0, 2.70)

GAME TWO - RHP Logan shore (1-1, 3.27) VS. RHP MIKE GIBBONS (1-1, 2.45)

SATURDAY, ARPIL 20 *1:35 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV. UPMC PARK * GAME #12/13 * HOME GAME #8/9 * DAY GAME #4/5

Today, the Erie SeaWolves look to complete their first doubleheader of 2019 after having game one versus the Binghamton Rumble Ponies postponed due to inclimate weather. Now 1-7 in their eight games against Binghamton, Erie will send Spenser Watkins to the mound in game one and Detroit Tigers No. 16 overall prospect (via MLB Pipeline) in game two. Watkins was slated to pitch game two of their first meeting at NYSEG Stadium, but was postponed. Watkins last outing was 0.1 innings of relief on 4/16 at Bowie, allowing an earned run on two hits. Shore is coming a 6.0 shutout inning performance at Bowie, collecting his first win as a member of the Tigers organization. The Rumble Ponies will feature Ryder Ryan in game one, who is making his 102nd career appearance and first start, now in his fourth pro season. In three relief outings in 2019, Ryan has allowed one earned run in 3.1 innings while striking out two and walking two. The tail end of the double-header, Erie will face Michael Gibbons, who so far is 1-1 in two starts with 13 strikeouts in 11.0 IP. Opponents have hits just .244 off of Gibbons.

Mon., April 22 vs. Bowie 6:05 p.m. LHP Nick Ramirez (0-0, 4.32) vs. TBD

Tue., April 23 vs. Bowie 6:05 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (2-0, 1.62) vs. TBD

Wed., April 24 vs. Bowie 12:05 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (0-1, 5.06) vs. TBD

Fri., April 26 at Trenton 7:00 p.m. RHP Spenser Watkins (1-0, 6.75) vs. TBD

- The roster includes eight top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com, and one members of the Detroit Tigers 40-man

- Sergio Alcantara is on the Detroit 40-man roster and is listed as the No. 15 prospect, while catcher Jake Rogers is the No. 13 prospect, infielder Isaac Paredes is No. 4 and outfielder Jose Azocar is No. 30.

- The starting rotation features three Top-20 Tigers talents: Matt Manning is ranked the No. 2 prospect, Alex Faedo sits at No. 10 and Logan Shore (Faedo's teammate at Florida) is No. 16

- The bullpen features returners such as John Schreiber and No. 24 prospect Anthony Castro

- Erie's postponment of 4/19 vs. BNG was the SeaWolves first rain out at home of 2019, they had eight last season

- Erie is coming off their first sweep in Bowie since 4/27-29/10.

- The SeaWolves swept just one road series in 2018, at Trenton 6/15-17

- SeaWolves are 4 games above .500 for the first time since they were 54-50 on 7/29/17

- Jake Rogers hit two HR's at BOW on 4/16, his third career multi-HR game... the other two were 5/24/17 at Myrtle Beach (2, A+) and 6/12/18 at Hartford (3, AA)

- Erie boasts two of the top OPS men in the Eastern League, Cam Gibson is fifth (1.092) and Derek Hill is sixth (1.054)

- Erie RHP Matt Manning was named EL Pitcher of the Week for his performance the week of 4/4-14 (2-0, 0.75 ERA, 0.42 WHIP, .054 AVG, 15 K, 12 IP)... the last SeaWolves starter to win it was No. 19 prospect Spencer Turnbull - week of 6/11/18

- Erie started the season 7-3 for just the second time since 2010 (other season was 2017)

- Erie pitching ranks 9th in the league in team ERA (3.77), Binghamton is 3rd (3.08)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a team batting average of .275, while Binghamton is last at .213

- The SeaWolves went 5-12 against the Rumble Ponies last season, including a 1-5 mark at UPMC Park

- Erie is now 11-26 versus Binghamton in the last two seasons

- Derek Hill is tied for 1st among Eastern League runs leaders (11), tied for 5th in RBI (11) and 7th in AVG (.350)

- Sergio Alcantara is tied for fourth in the league with nine runs scored... he set a career-high with five runs on 4/7 vs. TRE

- Erie scored 29+ runs in their opening series vs. TRE, the last time that happened over a three-game stretch was 8/8-10/18

