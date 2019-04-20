Taylor Provides Game Winning Hit in Sens 3-2 Walk-Off Win

The Senators improbably came back and won Saturday afternoon in walk-off fashion defeating the Reading Fightin Phils 3-2 in front of 3,851 at FNB Field. Chuck Taylor was the hero Saturday driving in Luis Sardinas with a two-out single to win the game. Earlier in the ninth Tyler Goeddel hit a sac fly to score Bryan Mejia with the tying run. Ben Braymer started and pitched well, allowing two unearned runs. James Bourque pitched a scoreless ninth for the win. He's now 2-0 while Addison Russ took the loss to fall to 0-2. Harrisburg has won five straight and is 14-2 overall while Reading falls to 6-7.

Turning Point

In the last of the ninth trailing 2-1, Tres Barrera singled through the vacated right side of the infield to put the tying run on base with no outs. Bryan Mejia pinch ran for Barrera and stole second then went to third on a throwing error. He scored on a sac fly by Tyler Goeddel to tie the game. The Senators went on to win when Chuck Taylor singled in Luis Sardinas.

On Capitol Hill

Ben Braymer started and pitched six innings allowing two unearned runs on two hits. Braymer gave up a two-run home run after an error in the sixth inning. It's his third straight solid outing. Ronald Pena pitched a scoreless seventh and pitched around two walks and stranded the bases loaded. Taylor Guilbeau tossed a 1-2-3 eighth inning with a strikeout. James Bourque worked around a two-out walk in the ninth to earn the win.

With the Gavel

Tres Barrera had two hits including the single to start the ninth inning. Austin Davidson, Rhett Wiseman, Luis Sardinas and Chuck Taylor were the only other Senators with a hit. Two of three runs scored on sacrifice flies off the bats of Tyler Goeddel and Wiseman.

Filibusters

The Senators are a perfect 14-0 on any day but Sunday.

After 16 games, this is the best start in modern Sens history (since 1987).

The Sens have had three winning streaks of at least four games.

It was the third walk-off win for the Senators this season.

It's the third series sweep for the Senators (Hartford and Altoona)

On Deck

After a day off Sunday, the Senators are in action Monday night against the Altoona Curve. Harrisburg sends RH Wil Crowe to the mound against RH Dario Agrazal.

