Deja Vu Double Header Does in SeaWolves, Fall to Binghamton in Both Games 6-5

ERIE, PA - A pair of late-inning rallies on Saturday afternoon, at UPMC Park, sunk the Erie SeaWolves by identical scores of 6-5, giving the Binghamton Rumble Ponies a clean sweep of the series. In game one of the doubleheader, it was a six-run sixth that propelled Binghamton to victory and a four-run seventh allowed them to take game two.

After SeaWolves starter Spenser Watkins twirled 5.0 shutout innings in game one, his bullpen could not hold a three-run lead entering the sixth. 10 Binghamton batters stepped to the plate and with three hits and three walks, went from down three to up three. Despite Erie cutting the deficit with a pair in the bottom of the inning, Daniel Pinero would eventually strike out with runners on second and third to end the ballgame.

In game two, Logan Shore battled through 4.0 innings of one-run ball and Liarvis Breto pitched a scoreless fifth, but Drew Carlton ran into trouble in the final two frames. After giving a home run to first batter he faced in the sixth, six consecutive Binghamton baserunners reached to start the seventh. John Schreiber came in to try and stop the bleeding, but a two-run double by Dario Pizzano gave the Rumble Ponies their first and only lead.

Derek Hill extended his hitting streak to a season-high five with a leadoff home run - his third - in game one and a triple in game two. Cam Gibson collected his sixth multi-hit game with a pair of singles in the second game.

After their first off day of 2019, Erie will return Monday, April 22 to play the Bowie Baysox in a three-game series at UPMC Park. Game one will feature LHP Nick Ramirez (0-0, 4.32) and Bowie is TBD. The can be heard on Fox Sports Radio 1330 AM, SeaWolves.com, or seen on MiLB.TV. Every Monday is Buck Night presented by Budweiser and Rocket 105. Fans can enjoy Smith's hot dogs, popcorn, 12 oz Pepsi fountain drinks and select domestic draft beers for just $1 each.

