Ponies Repeat Feat, Complete Sweep

April 20, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





ERIE, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies erased a three-run deficit in both ends of a doubleheader sweep and secured identical 6-5 victories over the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday afternoon at UPMC Park. The twin bill sweep secured Binghamton's first series sweep of the season.

Game One - Rumble Ponies 6, SeaWolves 5

Binghamton's came to life against the SeaWolves bullpen in the opener. Trailing by three in the sixth, the Rumble Ponies put the first three aboard to start the inning against Trent Szkutnik. Ali Sanchez stroked an RBI single to right before Dario Pizzano greeted incoming-reliever Mark Ecker with a sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to one.

Arismendy Alcantara wasted little time erasing the deficit. Following Braxton Lee's walk, Alcantara zipped the first pitch he saw off the left-field wall, clearing the bases with a three-run double. The Rumble Ponies outfielder scurried home later in the inning on an error, giving Binghamton a 6-3 lead.

Erie scratched back with two runs off Stephen Nogosek in the sixth before Adonis Uceta ended the threat, notching the game's final four outs while stranding two in the ninth to claim his second save.

Mike Gibbons (2-1) struck out six and allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits over five innings to pick up the win.

Game Two - Rumble Ponies 6, SeaWolves 5

The Rumble Ponies went back to the same script in the nightcap and entered the seventh inning trailing by three. Binghamton put the first three aboard against Drew Carlton. Mike Paez stroked a single to right and Jason Krizan followed with a run-scoring walk.

Erie dipped into the bullpen for John Schreiber to face Dario Pizzano. The Ponies right fielder had homered in the sixth and delivered again with the bases loaded, pulling Schreiber's first pitch into the right-field corner for a go-ahead two-run double.

Matt Blackham made the lead stick and earned his first career Double-A save with a perfect seventh inning. Joe Zanghi (2-0) tossed three innings of relief to claim the victory.

Binghamton (7-4) enjoys their first scheduled off day of the season on Sunday before starting a three-game series against the Akron RubberDucks on Monday night at 6:35 PM. LHP Anthony Kay takes the mound against RHP Sam Hentges. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:20 PM and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton swept a doubleheader for the first time since June 3, 2018 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats...the Rumble Ponies secured their first series sweep on the road since they took three straight against the SeaWolves from April 27-29, 2018.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.