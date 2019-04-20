Yard Goats Blast Four Homers to Take Series

Manchester, NH - The Hartford Yard Goats scored 12 runs on 15 hits and beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 12-4 on Saturday night at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. Hartford scored six runs over the first three innings, including back-to-back home runs by Bret Boswell and Colton Welker, and won its third straight series, while jumping over the Fisher Cats in the Eastern League Standings. Welker ripped two homers, doubled and drove in four runs to help the Yard Goats take two of three from the Fisher Cats. Jack Wynkoop worked five innings to record his first win of the season for the Yard Goats, who have won six of their last eight games after the 2-7 start.

The Yard Goats scored a pair of runs in the second inning off Fisher Cats starter Patrick Murphy to take a 2-0 lead. Willie Abreu doubled home Mylz Jones for the first run, and Ryan Metzler knocked in Abreu on a solid single to centerfield to make it 2-0 Hartford. Both Jones and Metzler were transferred to the Yard Goats from Triple-A Albuquerque today.

Hartford added to its lead in the third inning, while batting around and sending Murphy to the showers. Bret Boswell started the rally with an opposite field home run to left field. Colton Welker followed with homer to left centerfield, making it 4-0, as the Yard Goats clubbed consecutive home runs for the second time this season. Tyler Nevin and Vince Fernandez helped set up the next two runs with singles. Then, Mylz Jones' grounder scored Nevin to make it 5-0, and Brian Servin's fielder's choice ground ball brought home Fernandez to give Hartford a 6-0 lead, capping the four-run frame.

After the Fisher Cats scored a run in the third inning on Vinny Capra's RBI single, the Yard Goats scored in the top of the fifth, when Willie Abreu led off the inning with a triple and scored on a hit by Ryan Metzler to make it a 7-1 game. New Hampshire made it 7-2 with a run in the fifth, but Hartford catcher Brian Serven picked off Alberto Mineo to end the bases loaded threat.

The Yard Goats cranked two more home runs in the sixth inning off reliever Jackson McClelland. Brian Serven led off the inning by homering to left, his second of the season, and Colton Welker connected on his second of the game, when he sent one into the left field seats giving Hartford an 8-2 lead.

April 20, 2019

Final: Hartford Yard Goats 12, New Hampshire Fisher Cats 4

WP: Jack Wynkoop (1-3)

LP: Patrick Murphy (0-3)

SV: none

T: 2:59

ATT: 5,795

