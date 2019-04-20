Thunder and Sea Dogs Postponed Saturday

PORTLAND, ME - Saturday's game between the Portland Sea Dogs and Thunder has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader featuring two 7-inning games on Tuesday, July 2 beginning at 5:00pm at Hadlock Field.

Your Thunder continue their road trip on Monday night at 6:35pm against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. RHP Nick Green (0-1, 8.03) will start for the Thunder, New Hampshire's starter is TBA. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:20pm on 920 AM The Jersey and online www.TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

