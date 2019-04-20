Haseley Homers, Fightins Fall in Finale at Harrisburg, 3-2

(HARRISBURG, PA) - Adam Haseley launched his first home run of the season on Saturday afternoon, but the Harrisburg Senators rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to walk off with a sweep of the two-game series, 3-2 the final at FNB Field.

The R-Phils (6-7) carried a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth, but Tres Barrera opened the inning with a single through the right side off reliever Addison Russ (0-2). Russ struck out Rhett Wiseman, but Barrera swiped second and took third when the throw from catcher Austin Bossart squirted through the infield.

Tyler Goeddel delivered a sac fly to left, scoring Barrera just ahead of a strong throw from Grenny Cumana to knot the game up at two. After Luis Sardinas doubled to put the winning run in scoring position with two outs, pinch-hitter Chuck Taylor knocked a grounder through the right side to score the winning run.

Ramon Rosso turned in another strong start for Reading in the no-decision. Rosso entered the game with a 10.1 inning scoreless streak to open the year, and held the Senators off the board for the first three frames before Harrisburg (14-2) plated the first run of the season off the Fightins right-hander in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Austin Davidson opened with a double on a sinking liner to center, and Barrera followed with a double off the right field wall. Davidson advanced only one base on the play, but Wiseman lifted a sacrifice fly to center to plate Davidson and give the Senators a 1-0 lead.

Rosso limited the Senators to just one run on three hits and three walks, two of which were intentional, across his five innings in the start. The right-hander racked up a season-high nine strikeouts.

Senators starter Ben Braymer held the Fightins off the board and limited Reading to one hit through the first five innings, before an error on third baseman Adrian Sanchez opened the door allowing pinch hitter Raul Rivas to reach to open the sixth.

Braymer secured the next two outs, before Haseley turned on a 1-1 pitch and lined a two-run shot out to right field to put the Fightins on top, 2-1. The long ball for Haseley was his first of the season.

Jeff Singer made his season debut in relief in the bottom of the sixth inning, and set the side down in order. The left-hander struck out two, and Luke Leftwich added two perfect innings out of the pen. Leftwich has not surrendered a run in 9.2 innings this season.

After a league-wide off day on Easter Sunday, the R-Phils continue the road trip with a three-game series at Richmond, beginning on Monday. First pitch in the opener is set for 6:35 p.m., and Gregg Caserta will have the call on 610 ESPN and the Fightins Radio Network beginning at 6 p.m.

