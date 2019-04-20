Baysox Offense Goes Quiet in Akron

Akron, Ohio - The Bowie Baysox pitching staff allowed just three runs in 15 innings of baseball on Saturday, but Akron was able to sweep both games of the doubleheader, and in turn the series, three games to none.

In game one, Alex Wells made his AA-debut and was excellent on the mound, pitching 4.2 scoreless innings. In the fifth, Wells gave way to Dillon Tate, who ended up retiring the first seven batters that he faced out of the bullpen.

The Baysox had a number of opportunities to score in the game, but were unable to capitalize. In the eighth, Akron took the victory on a bases-loaded walk-off single from Ka'ai Tom.

Game two was much of the same for Bowie, a contest marked by strong pitching and struggling offense.

Zac Lowther made his third start of the year, and allowed nothing more than a solo home run over five innings of work. Despite his efforts, the Baysox were once again unable to put any runs on the board, and ended up losing the seven-inning game 2-0.

Bowie has the day off on Sunday, and will travel to Erie for the start of a three-game series on Monday. The Baysox return to Prince George's stadium on Thursday to begin another series with Akron.

