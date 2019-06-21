Schmidt Masterful But Again Denied Win

ASHEVILLE - There is a story in Asheville brewing under the Sally League radar. Colten Schmidt is good. Colten Schmidt is really good. If the league had a Cy Young Award, Schmidt would be in the conversation and maybe even the front-runner. The left-handed starting pitcher for the Asheville Tourists lowered his league-leading ERA from 1.69 to 1.64 with seven sensational innings pitched on Friday night. Schmidt allowed, one run on four hits, and struck out a career-high ten.

Schmidt, the SAL leader in ERA, isn't that well known around the league. He was left off the All-Star team. I will repeat that. The League Leader in ERA was left off the All-Star team. No one is really talking about him (aside from me). The reason being, the Tourists lost tonight 6-3 in ten innings. This has happened to Schmidt before. His win-loss record is 2-3.

On May 25 at Rome Schmidt spun seven innings, struck out nine, and did not allow an earned run. He left with the Tourists in front. Rome came back and won in the final two innings. On May 20 at Lexington Schmidt spun six shutout innings, left with a lead, but was forced into a no-decision after the Legends tied the game late.

Tonight, Schmidt could not have been much better. Asheville's offense picked him up with three runs in the sixth inning on a Grant Lavigne two-run single and a Kyle Datres RBI single. Niko Decolati had a pair of hits early as well. Schmidt departed after seven with the Tourists in front 3-1.

The Columbia Fireflies rallied for two runs off Asheville's bullpen in the eighth and then scored three times in the top of the tenth to seal the win. However, you can not put this loss just on the bullpen.

Asheville was held scoreless in nine of ten innings. They put the leadoff man aboard seven times not including the tenth inning where each team starts with a runner at second base. They had runners on in every inning. Runs were there for the taking. Putting the Fireflies away was right at their fingertips. Neither happened.

The Tourists were thrown out on the bases four times and hit into three double-plays; including one with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth with a chance to walk off. That being said, they still had the Fireflies on the ropes; but Columbia hung close, stole it late, and kept the story on Schmidt bubbling under the surface - for now.

