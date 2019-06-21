Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

June 21, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





The Suns continue their seven-game road trip against the Rome Braves at State Mutual Stadium tonight at 7:00 p.m. Hagerstown sends RHP Joan Adon (5-2, 2.93 ERA) to the bump, while Rome gives RHP Odalvi Javier (2-3, 3.95 ERA) the ball.

RHINESMITH'S LATE HOMER KICKSTARTS OFFENSE: Jacob Rhinesmith hit a two-run blast to right field in the eighth to jumpstart the Suns offense in Hagerstown's 3-1 victory over the Rome Braves at State Mutual Stadium Thursday night. Trailing 1-0 after a Kyle Marinconz single to lead-off the inning and a one out baseknock from Cody Wilson to put runners on that basepaths, Rhinesmith launched just his second homer of the season to put the Suns (1-0, 31-40) in front for the first time in the game. The win marked Hagerstown's fifth come-behind-win of the season and improved their record to 5-33 when they trail after six. Jake Irvin led the way for the pitching staff. The Oklahoma-product worked six, three-hit innings while allowing just one run, but received an no decision. Heading into the seventh, Ryan Williamson (W, 1-0) received the ball and started his second half on the right foot, spinning three perfect innings to play with three strikeouts. Rome's (0-1, 30-40) starter Jose Olague (L, 5-5) was on the hook after twirling seven, two-hit innings without allowing a run. He came out in the seventh and allowed the homer from Rhinesmith that made the difference in the game.

TURN UP THE POWER: The Suns thrive off the long ball. In fact, when a Suns player homers, the team has a 17-11 record. That's compared to a 14-29 record when the team does not have a homer.

DOWN, BUT NOT OUT: If the Suns get to the bullpen at any point this season, the result of the game doesn't change. The pen has been a strength of the team all year long, but when Hagerstown trails after six innings they haven't been able to come back and win often. After last night's eighth inning rally, the Suns are 5-33 when they trail after six innings.

LIKING THE ROAD: Jake Irvin has been great on the road this season. After last night's quality start where he allowed just three hits and one run over the course of six innings, the Oklahoma-product has now recorded three of his four quality starts this season on the road.

WE'RE NOT WORTHY: Peguero continues to have poor luck this season. Despite having the lowest ERA amongst qualifying pitchers on the team (2.54), the Suns have just a 3-10 record when he starts. Yesterday he worked his sixth quality start and exited the game with a 5-1 lead, but the bullpen gave up seven runs, four of which were earned.

TREMENDOUS TURNER: Trey Turner was activated from Extended Spring Training May 8, since then, he has appeared in eight games, spinning 12.1 innings and punching out 23 batters. Opponents are merely hitting .119 against him in the time he's been in the South Atlantic League.

HAVE YOURSELF A DAY, DAY: Chandler Day spun two innings in Friday's win over Delmarva to keep Hagerstown in front of the Shorebirds.. Since May 6, the Vanderbilt-product has turned a new leaf. In 18.1 innings, he has allowed just nine hits while setting down 17 batters via the strikeout and allowing just two earned run. It's been good enough to drop his ERA from 5.29 to 3.15 over his last seven outings. During that span, his opponent's batting average has also dropped significantly from .314 to .252. In May, the righty made six appearances and earned a 1.80 ERA in 15 innings pitched, while holding opponents to a .142 average.

