Braves Suites Available

June 21, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release





An evening in a Rome Braves luxury suite is the perfect way to watch the Rome Braves at State Mutual Stadium. In fact, a luxury suite is much more than a night of exciting action-packed entertainment. It's Rome's most exclusive opportunity to entertain your clients, employees, family and friends.

Suite Amenities

Climate Controlled Seating

Private Balcony

TV with cable and in-house programming

Wait Staff

Refrigerator & Ice Maker

Food serving counter and cabinets

Sliding glass doors

Variety of catering options

Access to a full service bar

Private elevator and entrance

via the concierge lobby (1st base side)

Pricing

More Information

All-You-Can-Eat Suite

Purchase an All You Can Eat Suite Ticket in 2019 and enjoy one of the best seats in the house. With a standard daily menu plus one featured food of the day, you're sure to fill up in style. Please note that the suite is not private and is shared with other patrons. A maximum of 14 AYCE Suite tickets are sold per game. The suite includes 10 exterior balcony seats plus interior seating-all first come, first served. Food is served starting 90 minutes prior to game time when the Concierge Lobby opens and runs three (3) hours total.

South Atlantic League Stories from June 21, 2019

