Braves Suites Available
June 21, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release
An evening in a Rome Braves luxury suite is the perfect way to watch the Rome Braves at State Mutual Stadium. In fact, a luxury suite is much more than a night of exciting action-packed entertainment. It's Rome's most exclusive opportunity to entertain your clients, employees, family and friends.
Suite Amenities
Climate Controlled Seating
Private Balcony
TV with cable and in-house programming
Wait Staff
Refrigerator & Ice Maker
Food serving counter and cabinets
Sliding glass doors
Variety of catering options
Access to a full service bar
Private elevator and entrance
via the concierge lobby (1st base side)
Pricing
More Information
All-You-Can-Eat Suite
Purchase an All You Can Eat Suite Ticket in 2019 and enjoy one of the best seats in the house. With a standard daily menu plus one featured food of the day, you're sure to fill up in style. Please note that the suite is not private and is shared with other patrons. A maximum of 14 AYCE Suite tickets are sold per game. The suite includes 10 exterior balcony seats plus interior seating-all first come, first served. Food is served starting 90 minutes prior to game time when the Concierge Lobby opens and runs three (3) hours total.
