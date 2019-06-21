Take the COMET to the Ballpark on June 28 for BOGO Tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies and The COMET are partnering together to provide free rides to Segra Park for Fireflies games. The Soda Cap Connector's Route 3 (from Main Street to Segra Park) runs every 25-30 minutes on Fireflies game days and makes stops in both the Main Street District and Five Points en route to Segra Park. The route starts to run one hour before the game and ends one hour after the game. Like all other Soda Cap Connector routes, the ride to Segra Park is free.

In celebration of the new COMET route, all COMET riders and employees will get Buy One, Get One Free tickets for the game on Friday, June 28. A ticket or proper validation must be shown at the Fireflies Box Office to receive the offer.

"Riding the COMET to the ballpark is easy, convenient and free," said Fireflies team president John Katz. "The Soda Cap Connector links the entertainment and dining districts across downtown Columbia together. Fans can park on Main Street and have dinner or drinks, head to the ballpark to see the home team play and get a ride back - or to another district - for free."

Make sure to catch The COMET early Friday night as the first 1,500 fans in the gates will receive a Fireflies "There's No Place Like Home" t-shirt presented by The COMET and the Soda Cap Connector.

For more information about Route 3 of the Soda Cap Connector, and the other routes they provide, visit CatchTheComet.org.

Individual game tickets for 2019 regular season Fireflies games are on sale now. Join us on July 3rd for our Independence Day Celebration presented by Encompass Health and catch the official Independence Day fireworks show for the City of Columbia. Family Picnic ticket options also available. Visit FirefliesTickets.com, the Fireflies Ticket Office at Segra Park or call (803) 726-4487 to purchase tickets or for more information.

