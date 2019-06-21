Shorebirds Introduce Beauchamp as Head Groundskeeper

SALISBURY, Md. - The Delmarva Shorebirds have hired Caroline Beauchamp as their new Head Groundskeeper.

Caroline Beauchamp rejoins the Shorebirds as the Head Groundskeeper years later after serving as the Assistant Groundskeeper. During her years away from Arthur W. Perdue Stadium she was a Facilities Maintenance Technician at Wicomico County Parks and Rec/Tourism and a Sports Turf Technician at Salisbury University. Beauchamp was born and raised on a chicken farm in Princess Anne, MD. She is a 2006 Delaware Tech Community College graduate.

"The Shorebirds are thrilled to welcome Caroline back to Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. She has certainly grown in her field since she was an Assistant Groundskeeper here and we are excited about the experience she brings to the table", said General Manager, Chris Bitters.

The 2019 South Atlantic League Northern Division First Half Champions return home for the second half of the season for a three game series with the Lakewood BlueClaws Monday, June 24th through Wednesday, June 26th. For tickets, visit www.theshorebirds.com/tickets.

