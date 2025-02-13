Scheel Reassigned to Grizzlies, Yoon Recalled to Colorado

February 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - Goaltender Adam Scheel has been reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. In a separate move, defenseman Bryan Yoon has been recalled to Colorado from Utah.

Scheel has been outstanding with Colorado this season as he has a record of 8-1-1 with a 2.58 goals against average and a .913 save percentage. Scheel earned back-to-back shutouts with Colorado in consecutive nights against Grand Rapids, stopping 29 shots on January 31, 2025 and saving all 26 shots he saw on February 1, 2025. Scheel has appeared in 16 games with the Grizzlies this season.

Yoon has appeared in 32 games with Utah this season, scoring 7 goals and 12 assists.

The Grizzlies host the Idaho Steelheads on Friday and Saturday nights at 7:10 pm and Monday afternoon at 3:10 pm. The Grizzlies first ever "Fishing Night" will be on Saturday. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

