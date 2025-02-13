Americans Drop Fourth in a Row Losing to KC 6-2

February 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans defenseman Jay Powell and goaltender Dylan Wells

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans defenseman Jay Powell and goaltender Dylan Wells(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans lost their fourth in a row on Wednesday night falling to the Kansas City Mavericks by a score of 6-2 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

The Mavericks outscored the Americans 5-1 over the first two periods of play. Three goals in the first frame and two in the second period.

Several Mavericks had two or more points. Damien Giroux led the way with a pair of goals. His 12th and 13th of the season. DFW native David Cotton had three helpers for the Mavericks, while defenseman Justin MacPherson had a goal and two assists.

Mavericks netminder Jack LaFontaine stopped 20 of 22 Allen shots to get the victory. The only goals he allowed were to Americans Captain Brayden Watts, who scored his 16th goal of the year, and forward Harrison Blaisdell who lit the lamp for the third consecutive game.

Americans netminder Dylan Wells suffered the loss allowing six goals on 33 Kansas City shots. It was his third straight loss.

The Mavericks power play was on fire going 3-for-6 with the man advantage, while the Americans went 1-for-4. The loss was third in a row at home.

Allen will continue the homestand on Friday night when they host the Worcester Railers at CUTX Event Center. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

They Said it:

Brett Ferguson: "We made it too easy for them. Our guys said all the right things before the game, and then we came out and laid an egg. We talked about coming out with fire from the very beginning and then it took us twenty minutes to get that fire. It's very puzzling."

Three Stars:

1. KC - J. MacPherson

2. KC - D. Giroux

3. KC - M. Andreev

