Jakov Novak Leads the Way for Lions

February 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières defeated the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder 4-1 on Wednesday night at Colisée Vidéotron.

The home team needed a little bit of time to find their skating legs against their North Division rivals. The Thunder took a 1-0 at 13:11 of the first period, but the Lions responded with a power play goal when Jakov Novak scored his 15th of the season at 16:32.

The start of the second period once again found the Lions struggling to find their mojo, managing only one shot on goal in the period's first 10 minutes. But the second half of the period was a different story, as Novak scored his second of the night and Nicolas Guay also found the back of the Thunder net. Both goals came on the power play.

The score remained 3-1 in favour of the Lions for the first 17 minutes of the third period, and then Novak completed his hat trick with an empty net marker. It was Novak's first hat trick this season and the second of his career.

The Lions and Thunder now head south to Glens Falls, New York, where the teams will play the second, third and fourth games of their seven-game series starting Friday night.

1st star: Jakov Novak, Lions de Trois-Rivières

2nd star: Hunter Jones, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Nicolas Guay, Lions de Trois-Rivières

