Rush Game Notes: February 13, 2025 vs. Maine Mariners

February 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, is at home for the first time in February as it begins a three-game series against the Maine Mariners. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Thursday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush used a two-goal night from Trevor Janicke, two power play goals, and a solid performance from Matt Radomsky to earn a 5-2 victory over the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena on Saturday. Trevor Janicke struck twice in the first period for the Rush, the first of which was a power play goal less than four minutes in. Deni Goure scored in the second period, then Parker Bowman and Billy Constantinou found the back of the net in the third to open up a 5-0 lead. Radomsky made 31 saves and his shutout bid stood until the final 21.6 seconds of the game.

BROOMS OUT, AGAIN

The Rush polished off a three-game sweep of the Steelheads for the second time this season. In its most successful showing in Boise ever, Rapid City finishes with a 6-1-2 record at Idaho Central Arena for the season series.

GOALIE OF THE WEEK

Matt Radomsky earned Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors for his stellar play in Boise. In just four periods, Radomsky went 2-0 with 46 saves on 48 shots. He stopped the first 46 shots he faced against the Steelheads, including a 15-for-15 showing in relief last Friday night. The Winnipeg native is the Rush's first Goaltender of the Week winner since Adam Carlson.

WELCOME, WELCOME, WELCOME, WELCOME!

The Rush has four new faces in the lineup between last Saturday and tonight's game. The Calgary Wranglers assigned Joni Jurmo, Connor Murphy, and Connor Mylymok to Rapid City on Tuesday. Additionally, the club acquired defenseman Mitchell Smith from Bloomington for future considerations.

HOMECOMING GAMES FOR MAINE

Both Mariners coaches- Head Coach/GM Terrence Wallin and Assistant Coach Zach Tolkinen- return to the place they once called home as players. The two were teammates on the 2016-17 Rush squad: Wallin played 47 games, while Tolkinen played 24. Both also suited up for the Mariners later in their careers before becoming coaches.

MAIDEN VOYAGE

The Maine Mariners are making their first-ever trip to The Monument Ice Arena after Rapid City visited Portland, Maine in February 2024. The Rush won two out of three games in that series.

CLUTCH PENALTY KILLING

Idaho scored on its first four power plays against the Rush last week. From that point on, Rapid City's penalty kill took over. The unit went 10-for-10 and, just as importantly, only went shorthanded once in the third period over the last two games.

MONSTER GAME

The Rush's top forward line of Ryan Wagner, Blake Bennett, and Trevor Janicke exploded in Saturday's win at Idaho. The trio combined for two goals and eight points with all of them recording multi-point outings.

