Former College Teammates Thriving in Wichita

February 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder goaltender Gabriel Carriere and defenseman Jeremie Bucheler

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder goaltender Gabriel Carriere and defenseman Jeremie Bucheler(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Turning pro can be a daunting task for any young hockey player. For Jeremie Bucheler and Gabriel Carriere, that process has been a much smoother transition than most.

The two rookies not only attended the same university, but they were both signed by the San Jose Barracuda to American Hockey League contracts just days apart from each other. They both found their way down to the Air Capital, where they are having success at the ECHL level.

Carriere, a native of Ottawa, Ontario, played one season in the United States Hockey League for the Waterloo Black Hawks. He had a solid year, going 21-8-2 with a 2.57 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. Carriere committed to the University of Vermont that season and ended up playing his whole collegiate career for the Catamounts.

Bucheler took a different path to Vermont. After playing one year in the USHL for the Chicago Steel, he headed to the British Columbia Hockey League's Victoria Grizzlies. The Montreal, Quebec native committed to Northeastern in 2017, two years before he wound up on campus. Bucheler played four years for the Huskies and made the decision to transfer for a fifth season.

"My four years came to an end, and they had their own people coming in," commented Bucheler. "It was time for me to try a different spot and I liked the fit at Vermont."

The connection between the two didn't really begin until they attended rookie camp with the Barracuda. It was after they found out that they both signed pro contracts with the same team that a bromance emerged.

"We would hang out during our college careers, but it wasn't like we are now," said Carriere. "If we went out, it was with our teammates or with a group of other people. Jeremie would come over to use our barbeque or watch a movie, but it wasn't like it is now."

"We weren't calling each other to do concrete stuff like we are now," Bucheler said. "The two of us hung out, but we didn't hang out all the time. Now we are tied to the hip."

A funny coincidence that took place happened to be when Carriere and Bucheler found out that the other was signing their first pro contract.

"When Gabe was leaving to go to San Jose, we went out for pizza to say bye," stated Bucheler. "We were trying to enjoy our last meals together. There were only three or four of us that went out because everyone else had already left. Two days later, I got a call that I was offered a contract to go to San Jose as well. It was just random."

During their time in California, Bucheler and Carriere ended up rooming together for rookie camp. They were joined by current Thunder forward Luke Grainger and two other players who were from the Montreal area.

"There was a basketball court nearby and we would all go hang out after practice," commented Carriere. "We were all in the same hotel, which was easy to spend a lot of time together. Every hotel we go to, we end up being roommates and we don't ask for it."

After Bucheler and Carriere got back to campus, their relationship as friends grew significantly. They worked out together. They cooked dinner with each other. They started preparing for their first pro seasons and that connection has continued in Wichita.

"Our friendship changed so much in a three-week span during camp in San Jose," commented Bucheler. "Now, we do everything together, even when our girlfriends come to town."

Bucheler has been a key factor to the Thunder's success so far this season. He has 28 points (6g, 22a) in 47 games and has been quarterbacking the first power play unit. Bucheler is tied for first in power play assists among rookies with 11 and tied for first among rookies with 13 power play points.

Carriere earned his 14th win of the season on Tuesday night against Utah. He is 14-8-2 with a 2.54 goals-against average and .923 save percentage. Carriere is also fourth in the league in saves with 743.

Away from the ice, Bucheler and Carriere have continued to thrive in the Air Capital. From playing basketball at the gym to their living arrangements, the former Catamounts have made that transition to being professional athletes seamless.

"We share the cooking responsibilities, which is all we do, "said Bucheler. "Gabe does the little things better than I do. He is strong with the seasoning. We tag team the kitchen. If someone is cooking, the other guy is chopping. If I'm cleaning dishes, the other is putting them away."

"Our system is efficient. We get all the household responsibilities done in half the time," said Carriere. "We have our own duties, but we help each other and pick up a role. It has been a lot of fun so far this year."

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.