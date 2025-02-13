Atlanta Receives Defenseman Chad Nychuk on Loan

Sports stats



ECHL Atlanta Gladiators

Atlanta Receives Defenseman Chad Nychuk on Loan

February 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release


DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that defenseman Chad Nychuk has been returned on loan from the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.

Prior to his call-up, Nychuk appeared in six games for the Gladiators, posting a goal. In 20 games with the Milwaukee shortly thereafter, the Rossburn, Manitoba native dished out four assists, to go along with a +6 rating.

The Gladiators return home TONIGHT night at 7:00 pm, when the club battles the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for Heart Health Night, presented by Piedmont Eastside.

Check out the Atlanta Gladiators Statistics

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

ECHL Stories from February 13, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Atlanta Gladiators Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central