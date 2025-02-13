Atlanta Receives Defenseman Chad Nychuk on Loan
February 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that defenseman Chad Nychuk has been returned on loan from the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.
Prior to his call-up, Nychuk appeared in six games for the Gladiators, posting a goal. In 20 games with the Milwaukee shortly thereafter, the Rossburn, Manitoba native dished out four assists, to go along with a +6 rating.
The Gladiators return home TONIGHT night at 7:00 pm, when the club battles the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for Heart Health Night, presented by Piedmont Eastside.
