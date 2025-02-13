Bison Return Home on Saturday After Nine-Game Road Trip

February 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - The Bloomington Bison return to Grossinger Motors Arena from a nine-game road trip on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

The Bison faceoff against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday for Hockey is for Lovers Night with a special ticket promotion and a red-out theme.

The Sweetheart Package includes 2 tickets in the Ice Level Party Deck with all-inclusive food, soft drinks, domestic beers and seltzers. Also included in the package is a carnation flower, an embroidered Bison hat, and a sweetheart gift bag. The Sweetheart Package is available for only $116 and can be purchased by visiting bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or calling (309) 965-HERD.

All fans are encouraged to red-out the arena with red apparel on Saturday.

Fans who purchase a select red Bison t-shirt receive a select black Bison t-shirt for 50% off throughout the weekend.

The Bison square up against the Toledo Walleye for Sunday Family Fun Day and the birthday celebration of Bison mascot, Abe.

Kids 12-and-under EAT FREE with a voucher for a hot dog, chips, soda and cookie. Following the final horn, all fans are welcome to join the Bison players for a post-game skate and autograph session.

Reggie Redbird (Illinois State), Tommy the Titan (Illinois Wesleyan University), Rocky (Peoria Rivermen), Corny (Normal CornBelters) and The Belted Kingfisher (University of Illinois) will be joining Abe for his birthday festivities.

An Abe Lincoln interpreter will be dropping the ceremonial faceoff, available for photos on the concourse, and participating in the 'Shoot the Puck Challenge' for $50,000.

The first 1,000 fans on Sunday will receive a free Bison top hat.

Prorated season tickets are still available starting at just $311 for center ice seating! Season Ticket Members receive a 15% merchandise discount and access to the Inaugural Season Meet & Greet with the Bison players! Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.

