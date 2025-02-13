Six Remaining Stingrays Home Games in February Feature Exciting Themes and Promotions

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays will continue an action-packed February with six consecutive home matchups at the North Charleston Coliseum, with each game featuring unique promotions and fan experiences. Don't miss these exciting events as we celebrate hockey, music, pop culture, and the Charleston community!

I (Heart) CHS Night - Saturday, February 15 | 6:05 PM

The Stingrays will wear exclusive Charleston-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off on the team's Handbid page. Fans can also purchase replica jerseys right now at this link. The first 1,500 fans through the doors this Saturday will receive a unique Stingrays Hawaiian t-shirt, so make sure to arrive early! Doors open at 5:00 PM. This game is presented by MUSC Health.

Bluey Day - Sunday, February 16 | 3:05 PM

Bring the whole family for a fun-filled afternoon as everyone's favorite Blue Heeler, Bluey, makes a special appearance! Fans can meet Bluey throughout the game and snap a photo. Doors open at 2:00 PM. This game will also be a Family Sunday presented by Crews Subaru and Charleston County Parks.

Education Day Game - Wednesday, February 19 | 10:30 AM

Schools across the Lowcountry will bring students for a morning of hockey and educational fun at the Coliseum. Limited group tickets are still available- call the Stingrays front office at 843-744-2248 for more information. This game is presented by MUSC Health.

Vinyl Night - Friday, February 21 | 7:05 PM

Celebrate the fusion of music and hockey! The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Stingrays vinyl featuring music from Charleston-based bands DangerMuffin and Majicdust.

Star Wars Night - Saturday, February 22 | 6:05 PM

This game is one of the most anticipated nights of the season! The Stingrays will wear specialty Stormtrooper jerseys, and the first 2,000 fans will receive a light sword giveaway. Tickets are selling fast- secure yours today! This game is presented by Jeff Cook Real Estate.

Hockey in Charleston Day - Sunday, February 23 | 3:05 PM

Join us as we celebrate the local hockey community with a special game honoring the sport we love. Former Stingrays player Justin Florek will be in attendance for the ceremonial puck drop. This game will also be a Family Sunday presented by Crews Subaru and Charleston County Parks.

Don't miss your chance to be part of these incredible nights! For tickets and more information, visit StingraysHockey.com or call 843-744-2248.

