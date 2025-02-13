Stingrays Skate Past Ghost Pirates in 5-3 Win
February 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
SAVANNAH, GA. - The Stingrays put up a 5-3 victory over the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Thursday night. Kyler Kupka (2), Connor Moore (2), and Reilly Webb scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 31 of 34 shots in the win.
Savannah struck first, 8:39 into the game. Riley Hughes trickled a backhander past the goal line to make it 1-0 Ghost Pirates.
South Carolina tied the game at one four minutes later on the power play. At the blue line, Connor Moore sent the puck over to Josh Wilkins at the right circle. Wilkins' pass towards the slot found Kupka on the deflection for his 21st goal of the year and 8th goal on the power play to even the score at one. Wilkins and Moore got the assists.
The Stingrays would take the lead 3:37 into the middle frame. Zac Funk let an initial shot go, leading to a net-mouth scramble in front. Moore found the loose puck and shoveled it home for his seventh goal this season to give South Carolina a 2-1 lead. Funk and Kyler Kupka picked up the assists.
South Carolina doubled their lead with less than five minutes to go in the second period. After a faceoff win by Dean Loukus to Jace Isley, Moore used time and space to get right in front of Keith Kinkaid and put home a backhander to make it 3-1.
The Stingrays increased their lead to three with 90 seconds remaining in the second period. Romain Rodzinski stole an outlet pass from the Ghost Pirates and found Josh Wilkins In the offensive zone. Wilkins sent the puck across to Webb, who wired a shot home for his second goal of the year. Wilkins and Rodzinski picked up the assist, and Rodzinski tallied his first point in a Stingrays uniform.
South Carolina would add a fifth in the third period. Kupka sped the puck up the ice and gave it to Micah Miller, who returned the favor while crossing the blue line. Kupka waited, cutting across the offensive zone before beating Kinkaid for his team-leading 22nd goal of the year and second goal of the game. Miller picked up the only assist.
Savannah added a power-play goal to make it 5-2 with 5:27 to go in the game. Reece Vitelli cut around the Stingray defense and beat Bjorklund over the glove to cut it to 5-2.
Savannah added another power-play goal with just over 2 minutes to go. Devon Paliani found the puck in a net-front scramble and got it by Bjorklund to make it 5-3.
South Carolina's next game is Saturday night against the Wheeler Nailers. Puck drop is set for 6:05 pm at the North Charleston Coliseum on February 15 for I <3 CHS night.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays forward Austin Magera
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 13, 2025
- Atlanta Wins Late Despite Strong Power Play - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Skate Past Ghost Pirates in 5-3 Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - February 13 - ECHL
- Scheel Reassigned to Grizzlies, Yoon Recalled to Colorado - Utah Grizzlies
- Bison Return Home on Saturday After Nine-Game Road Trip - Bloomington Bison
- Sawyer Boulton Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Former College Teammates Thriving in Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Atlanta Receives Defenseman Chad Nychuk on Loan - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Game Notes: February 13, 2025 vs. Maine Mariners - Rapid City Rush
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 17 - Idaho Steelheads
- Six Remaining Stingrays Home Games in February Feature Exciting Themes and Promotions - South Carolina Stingrays
- Jakov Novak Leads the Way for Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Drop Fourth in a Row Losing to KC 6-2 - Allen Americans
- Chukarov Plays Hero in Penalty-Heavy Contest; Icemen Beat Bears 3-2 in OT - Jacksonville Icemen
- Cyclones Net Two Shorthanded Goals, Defeat Iowa 4-1 on the Road - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Stingrays Skate Past Ghost Pirates in 5-3 Win
- Six Remaining Stingrays Home Games in February Feature Exciting Themes and Promotions
- Stingrays Acquire Defenseman Romain Rodzinski in a Trade
- Stingrays Announce Three Roster Changes
- Stingrays Weekly Report- February 10