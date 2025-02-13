ECHL Transactions - February 13
February 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 13, 2025:
Atlanta:
add Chad Nychuk, D assigned by Milwaukee
delete Cody Sylvester, F placed on reserve
delete Brenden Datema, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Easton Armstrong, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Bloomington:
add Blake Mclaughlin, F assigned by Hartford
add Connor Lockhart, F activated from reserve
delete P.J. Fletcher, F placed on reserve
delete Austin Heidemann, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Cincinnati:
add Steven MacLean, D activated from reserve
add Curtis Hall, F assigned by Cleveland
delete Jacob Bengtsson, D recalled by Marlies
delete Jacob Frasca, F placed on reserve
Florida:
delete Anton Malmstrom, D recalled to Springfield by St. Louis
Fort Wayne:
add Jermaine Loewen, F signed contract
delete Jermaine Loewen, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Greenville:
add Miles Gendron, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Austin Saint, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Stuart Rolofs, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Carter Savoie, F placed on reserve
delete Colton Young, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Iowa:
add Austen Swankler, F signed contract
delete Keanan Stewart, F placed on reserve
Maine:
add Jackson Stewart, F acquired from Bloomington 2/10
add James Marooney, D activated from reserve
add Matt Allen, F activated from reserve
delete Ayden MacDonald, F placed on reserve
delete Jackson Stewart, F placed on reserve
Reading:
add Sawyer Boulton, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
delete Austin Master, F placed on reserve
delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
South Carolina:
add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve
add Charlie Combs, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Troy Murray, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
add Easton Brodzinski, F activated from reserve
add Luke Lush, G activated from 14-day injured reserve
Utah:
add Adam Scheel, G assigned by Colorado Eagles
delete Cade Neilson, F suspended by Utah
Worcester:
add Tyler Kobryn, F acquired from Florida 2/10
delete Matias Rajaniemi, D recalled by Bridgeport
