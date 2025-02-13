ECHL Transactions - February 13

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 13, 2025:

Atlanta:

add Chad Nychuk, D assigned by Milwaukee

delete Cody Sylvester, F placed on reserve

delete Brenden Datema, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Easton Armstrong, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

add Blake Mclaughlin, F assigned by Hartford

add Connor Lockhart, F activated from reserve

delete P.J. Fletcher, F placed on reserve

delete Austin Heidemann, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

add Steven MacLean, D activated from reserve

add Curtis Hall, F assigned by Cleveland

delete Jacob Bengtsson, D recalled by Marlies

delete Jacob Frasca, F placed on reserve

Florida:

delete Anton Malmstrom, D recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

Fort Wayne:

add Jermaine Loewen, F signed contract

delete Jermaine Loewen, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Miles Gendron, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Austin Saint, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Stuart Rolofs, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Carter Savoie, F placed on reserve

delete Colton Young, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add Austen Swankler, F signed contract

delete Keanan Stewart, F placed on reserve

Maine:

add Jackson Stewart, F acquired from Bloomington 2/10

add James Marooney, D activated from reserve

add Matt Allen, F activated from reserve

delete Ayden MacDonald, F placed on reserve

delete Jackson Stewart, F placed on reserve

Reading:

add Sawyer Boulton, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

delete Austin Master, F placed on reserve

delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

South Carolina:

add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve

add Charlie Combs, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Troy Murray, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Easton Brodzinski, F activated from reserve

add Luke Lush, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

Utah:

add Adam Scheel, G assigned by Colorado Eagles

delete Cade Neilson, F suspended by Utah

Worcester:

add Tyler Kobryn, F acquired from Florida 2/10

delete Matias Rajaniemi, D recalled by Bridgeport

