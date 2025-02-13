Sawyer Boulton Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Sawyer Boulton has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley.

Boulton, 20, has registered a goal, 34 penalty minutes and +2 rating in ten games for Reading this season. The Huntington, New York native scored his first professional career goal on November 23rd against Maine. Additionally, Boulton has played ten games for the Phantoms this season where he has logged 37 penalty minutes and a -1 rating. Boulton recorded his first professional career fighting major on November 15th against Springfield.

The 6'0", 209-pound, right-shot forward attended the Philadelphia Flyers 2024 Development Camp, Training Camp and Rookie Series at PPL Center on Sept. 13 and 14. In Game 2 of the Rookie Series, Boulton scored a goal to cap off a tic-tac-toe connection with former Royals Jacob Gaucher and Zayde Wisdom. Additionally, Boulton skated in the third of three preseason games for the Phantoms on a line with current Royals forward Nick Capone.

Prior to signing a two-year AHL contract with Lehigh Valley on July 3, 2024, Boulton played 40 games for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) during the 2023-24 campaign. He also appeared in 16 OHL playoff games for London en route to lifting the J. Ross Robertson Cup as league champions and earning a spot in the Memorial Cup. Prior to signing with London in October, 2023, Boulton opened the season in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) with the Rochester Jr. Americans where he registered five points (3g-2a) in 10 games.

Sawyer is the son of 654-game NHLer Eric Boulton (2000-2016) and older brother of his former London Knights teammate Ryder Boulton.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals host the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday, February 15th at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena.

