Savannah Signs Brent Pedersen

August 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Tuesday that the club has agreed to terms with forward Brent Pedersen on an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Pedersen, 28, set career-highs with 27 goals, 20 assists and 47 points in 57 games last year with the Ghost Pirates. The Arthur, ON native ranked first in goals, power-play goals (11) and third in points among Savannah players. In 98 career ECHL games, Pedersen has recorded 85 points (40 goals, 45 assists).

"He's a power forward that can score in all situations," Ghost Pirates head coach Rick Bennett said. "He can be a physical presence when needed. Brent can play the game any way you want to play it. For a guy his size, he has really good foot speed. It's a tough matchup for other teams; he's a top-line guy. So, when you get a chance to sign those guys, you better do it."

Pedersen was selected to be an alternate captain during the 2022-23 season joining Darian Skeoch, Spencer Naas and Nolan Valleau.

"Brent's a leader," Bennett said. "He's a voice to fall back on in the locker room for the guys. He did an excellent job in the leadership group last year going about his way. He's one of the most impressive guys through his diligence and preparation for not only games but practices, too."

In addition to his ECHL experience, Pedersen has appeared in 67 AHL contests, including two games with the Colorado Eagles in 2022-23. Prior to his first professional season with the Orlando Solar Bears in 2018-19, Pedersen played two years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, ON, registering 42 points in 50 games.

In junior hockey, Pedersen won the Memorial Cup and OHL Championship with the Oshawa Generals (2014-15). He also earned a bronze medal at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2011-12, representing Canada.

