Veteran Defenseman Matt Register Re-Signs with Steelheads

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed veteran defenseman Matt Register to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Register, 33, enters his 13th professional season, second with Idaho, after finishing with 52 points (9G, 43A) in 68 games last season. In addition, he was named to the ECHL First All-Star Team for the sixth time in his career and was a co-winner for ECHL Plus Performer of the Year at +53. His 43 assists led all Steelheads skaters and tied for first amongst all league defenders while his 52 points tied for second. In 15 contests in the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs last season he totaled 14 points (1G, 13A).

The 6-foot-2, 225lb blueliner defender captured three straight ECHL Kelly Cup Championships winning with the Colorado Eagles in 2018 and 2017 while earning his first league title with the Allen Americans in 2016. During the 2017 playoffs the Calgary, AB native was named MVP of the playoffs leading all defensemen in points (24) and finishing second amongst all skaters. Register has been named ECHL Defenseman of the Year three times (2014, 2017, 2018).

He has played parts of 10 seasons in the ECHL from 2013-23 splitting time with six different teams: Idaho (2022-Present), Ontario (2013-15), Atlanta (2015-16), Allen (2016, 2020, 2020-21), Colorado (2016-18), and Toledo (2018-19) accumulating 426 points (100G, 326A) in 540 regular seasons games as well as 146 points (27G, 87A) in 146 playoff games. Register has spent parts of four seasons in the AHL on three different teams: Iowa (2019-21), Hartford (2018-19), and Chicago (2014-15) totaling eight points (1G, 7A) in 43 career games.

Last season, he recorded his 300th career ECHL assist on Dec. 30 against the Utah Grizzlies becoming the 32nd player in league history to do so, just the fourth defender ... Played in his 500th career ECHL game on Jan. 14 against Utah becoming the 46th player in league history to do so, 11th defenseman ... Tallied his 400thcareer ECHL assist on Jan. 25 vs. Wichita becoming the 60th player in league history to do so, just the fourth defender ... Scored his 100th career ECHL goal in the final game of the regular season on Apr. 15 against Rapid City.

TOP 5 CAREER ECHL DEFENSEMAN - GAMES PLAYED

Chris Valicevic (590)

Matt Register (540)

Dave Craievich (516)

Eric Long (480)

Brad Dexter (464)

TOP 5 CAREER ECHL DEFENSEMAN - POINTS

Chris Valicevic (611)

Dave Craievich (467)

Tom Nemeth (464)

Matt Register (426)

Brad Dexter (361)

TOP 5 CAREER ECHL DEFENSEMAN - GOALS

Chris Valicevic (151)

Dave Craievich (123)

Tom Nemeth (118)

Matt Register (118)

Corey Nielsen (87)

TOP 5 CAREER ECHL DEFENSEMAN - ASSISTS

Chris Valicevic (460)

Tom Nemeth (346)

Dave Craievich (344)

Matt Register (326)

Brad Dexter (294)

In addition, Register is the ECHL's all-time leader in playoff games (146), assists (87), and second in points (114).

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.

