Stingrays Agree to Terms with Connor Hall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with defenseman Connor Hall for the 2023-24 season. Hall, 25, played eight regular season games for the Stingrays last season and tallied four points (one goal, three assists). He also suited up for all six playoff games against the Florida Everblades. Before joining the Stingrays in March, Hall helped the University of New Brunswick Reds win their ninth national championship.

"Hallsy recently won a championship with UNB, and he provides leadership," said Stingrays Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He can play his off-side which is very valuable. He pushes the play of some of our other defensemen and allows them to be a little more offensive because he takes care of the defensive zone."

In his four-year career with the University of New Brunswick, Hall appeared in 64 games and registered 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists) and a +39 plus-minus. Prior to his college career, Hall played five seasons of junior hockey and skated in 124 games with the Kirchner Rangers in the OHL. 2023-24 will be Hall's first full season of professional hockey.

"I'm very excited to be back," said Hall. "Last year was an exciting opportunity for me to finish the year here, clinch first place in the South Division, and be with one of the best ECHL franchises. We have great fans and a great facility. Everything is top-notch and first-class here. I'm looking forward to having another winning season and excelling more in the playoffs."

Hall was selected in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins. He is the third defenseman to sign with the Stingrays for the 2022-23 season. Hall and Chase Stewart are the first two Stingrays defensemen to return from last year's team.

The Stingrays will open the 2023-24 season on October 21 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.

