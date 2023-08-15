Forward Coughlin, Defenseman Boscq, Goaltender DeRidder Sign with Heartlanders

August 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders agreed to terms on ECHL contracts with forward Liam Coughlin, defenseman Jules Boscq and goaltender Drew DeRidder, the team announced Tuesday. Iowa has signed 19 players to ECHL contracts for the 2023-24 season.

Coughlin is starting his fourth professional campaign and joins Iowa after spending the last two seasons in Worcester. Serving as an alternate captain last year, Coughlin contributed 22 points (10g) in 52 games. He has scored 72 points (25g) in his three-season ECHL career.

Boscq, 21, is a left-handed shot defenseman from Bordeaux, France and comes to North America for the first time. Last season, he collected 27 points (5g) and a +15 rating playing for Bordeaux in France's top professional league.

DeRidder is starting his first full season of professional hockey. Last season, he was the starting goaltender for the University of North Dakota (13 wins, 2.53 goals against average, .899 save percentage) and received one game of professional experience with Kalamazoo in April 2023.

Iowa opens the 2023-24 season vs. the Rapid City Rush on Fri., Oct. 20 at 7:05 p.m. Season ticket memberships, mini-plans, partial plans and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets and by calling 319-569-4625.

2023-24 Roster (players signed to ECHL contracts)

Forwards (10): Yuki Miura, Tanner MacMaster, Jesse Jacques, Mike Knaub, Davis Koch, Nick Campoli, Alec Broetzman, Odeen Tufto, Jake Durflinger, Liam Coughlin

Defensemen (7): Kevin McKernan, Chris Lipe, Nolan Orzeck, Ben Brinkman, Robbie Stucker, Hunter Lellig, Jules Boscq

Goaltenders (2): Peyton Jones, Drew DeRidder

Head Coach and General Manager Derek Damon

"These three players each bring valuable traits to our team. Liam will be an important leader for us and is a two-way talent. He's experienced and has been on strong teams in the ECHL and AHL. We're really intrigued by Jules' potential. Not only can he defend, but his playmaking can be a game-changing element. It'll be an adjustment for him coming to North America, but we expect him to develop at a fast rate and be a good addition. Drew is another nice prospect. He was a three-year starter at the NCAA level and worked with our Associate Coach Joe Exter when the two were together at Michigan State. His experience gained at North Dakota and Michigan State sets him up for a nice rookie season."

Need to know

Coughlin is 28 years old and a native of South Boston, MA. The Edmonton Oilers selected Coughlin in the 5th round (130th overall) at the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Iowa is his third ECHL team. Coughlin skated for Indy in 2019-20 (17 points in 39 games). While playing for Worcester the last two seasons, left-handed shot received AHL experience with three teams - Springfield, Bridgeport and Providence. The Vermont graduate skated four seasons with the Catamounts (2015-19).

Boscq spent all of last season with Bordeaux in Ligue Magnus, France's top professional league. He has also represented France multiple times in international competition, including last season at the Ice Hockey World Cup in Finland. He won a gold medal with France in 2021-22 at the U20 World Junior Championships (Division 1B) and was named "Ligue Magnus Best Young Player" while playing for Anglet in 2020-21.

DeRidder led North Dakota with 30 games played last season and topped the Fighting Hawks with 13 wins and four shutouts. In his first four NCAA seasons at Michigan State, the Fenton, MI native played in 70 games and led the Spartans in games played as a junior and senior (2020-22). He had a career-best .918 save percentage his senior season (2021-22). Prior to Michigan State, DeRidder was the starting goaltender for the United States National Team Development Program in 2017-18 and went 15-0-0 against USHL competition that season. He played for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in 2016-17.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.