Icemen Acquire Defenseman Ivan Chukarov from Adirondack

August 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Defenseman Ivan Chukarov with the Adirondack Thunder

(Jacksonville Icemen) Defenseman Ivan Chukarov with the Adirondack Thunder(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Ivan Chukarov from the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for future considerations.

Chukarov, 28, registered 12 points (1g, 11a) in 58 games played with the Thunder last season. In addition, Chukarov also appeared in one game with the AHL's Utica Comets.

The 6-3, 200-pound blue liner has totaled 32 points (6g, 26a) with 72 penalty minutes in 149 career ECHL games split between the Thunder and Worcester Railers from 2018-2023. Prior to his professional career, Chukarov played four collegiate seasons at UMass-Amherst where he totaled 25 points (6g, 19a) and won a Hockey East Conference regular season title in 2019.

Chukarov also won a Robertson Cup championship with the NAHL's Minnesota Wilderness in 2015, capping off a 44-point season. The Des Plaines, Illinois resident was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the seventh-round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Icemen full and partial ticket packages for the 2023-24 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.