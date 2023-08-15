Icemen Acquire Defenseman Ivan Chukarov from Adirondack
August 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Ivan Chukarov from the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for future considerations.
Chukarov, 28, registered 12 points (1g, 11a) in 58 games played with the Thunder last season. In addition, Chukarov also appeared in one game with the AHL's Utica Comets.
The 6-3, 200-pound blue liner has totaled 32 points (6g, 26a) with 72 penalty minutes in 149 career ECHL games split between the Thunder and Worcester Railers from 2018-2023. Prior to his professional career, Chukarov played four collegiate seasons at UMass-Amherst where he totaled 25 points (6g, 19a) and won a Hockey East Conference regular season title in 2019.
Chukarov also won a Robertson Cup championship with the NAHL's Minnesota Wilderness in 2015, capping off a 44-point season. The Des Plaines, Illinois resident was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the seventh-round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Ivan Chukarov with the Adirondack Thunder
