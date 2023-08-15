K-Wings Sign Rookie Forward David Keefer

August 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that rookie forward David Keefer has been signed to a Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

Keefer, 25, is a 5-foot 10-inch, Howell, MI native who returns after being signed by Kalamazoo (9 GP, 4g, 5a, 8 PIM) out of Northern Michigan University following his senior season (38 GP, 15g, 10a, 8 PIM) in 2022-23.

"David Keefer came in and followed up his final year at Northern Michigan by having a big impact in his first nine professional games," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach. "That experience should help him be prepared for his first full season of professional hockey."

The right-handed shooting forward played parts of five seasons of NCAA hockey for both Michigan State (2017-2019: 48 GP, 4g, 7a, 14 PIM) and Northern Michigan University (2020-2023: 102 GP, 27g, 31a, 34 PIM), earning the alternate captain role in his senior season at Northern Michigan.

"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to play in Kalamazoo last season and to resign with the team for 2023-24," Keefer said. "The fanbase is amazing, and I can't wait to get back on the ice with the other great players we have coming in."

A product of Michigan youth hockey, Keefer started his journey to the pros in 2010 with Compuware (AAA) and touched elite programs such as Little Caesars (AAA) & Honeybaked (AAA) before signing with Muskegon (USHL) in 2014. The forward then played two seasons in Des Moines (USHL) before returning home to attend Michigan State.

The K-Wings will continue rounding out their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 21 versus Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.