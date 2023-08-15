Tyson Helgesen Tabbed to Return for Second Full Season with the Rush

August 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today re-signing of defenseman Tyson Helgesen for the 2023-24 ECHL season.

"I'm very excited to get back to Rapid City and kick the season off," said Helgesen. "We still have a sour taste about how things ended last year, so I know all the guys are eager to get the season going again."

Helgesen is the seventh returner from last season, joining forwards Weiland Parrish, Keanu Yamamoto, Brett Gravelle, Jimmy Soper, and Alex Aleardi, and defenseman Carter Robertson. With respect to the Rush blue line, he is the third defenseman announced, joining TJ Fergus and Robertson.

Helgesen returned to the Rush last season after initially joining the team following his Canadian college career. In his first full professional campaign, the 6'3", 200-pound blue-liner appeared in 66 games, contributing a pair of goals and 14 assists for 16 points. He also bruised the opposition with 117 PIM, the second-highest total Keegan Iverson's 134. Helgesen also made a return to the AHL ranks for the first time since April of 2018 with the Hartford Wolfpack, earning a +1 rating in a 6-5 shootout win with the Calgary Wranglers on March 4th at Colorado.

"With Tyson coming back, it makes us so much better in the back end. This is a great signing for us here in Rapid City," said Rush Head Coach/GM Scott Burt on Helgesen's return. "Tyson is a tough-nosed player that opposing teams simply don't want to play against. He battles like no other. He brings leadership and tough play with him, as well as a sneaky offensive ability. 'Junior' will be leaned on to take his game to a new level on the back end this upcoming season. I know he will be ready and he's another guy that has a sour taste in his mouth from last year, so I know without a doubt he'll be ready once training camp begins."

A native of Fairview, Alberta, Helgesen, 26, enters his second full season of professional hockey in 2023-24. He transitioned full-time to the professional ranks following the conclusion of his Canadian college hockey career with USports' Mount Royal University, where over three seasons, he notched 3 goals and 27 points in 76 games. Before going to college, Helgesen skated parts of five seasons with the WHL's Spokane Chiefs, alongside then-assistant Scott Burt. In Spokane, he compiled 101 points (18g-83ast) in 263 games with a +18 rating and 275 PIM, serving as the captain in his final two seasons. He then made his professional debut in the AHL with the Hartford Wolfpack, playing four games to end the 2017-18 season. Helgesen is the younger brother of two-year Rush defenseman Kenton Helgesen, who was named the 13th captain in Rapid City Rush history in October of 2021.

2023-24 season tickets and mini packs are on sale now! Opening night takes place on October 27 against the Kansas City Mavericks. Don't miss out on any of the action next season. Get your season tickets or mini packs by calling us at (605) 716-7825 or online at rapidcityrush.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.