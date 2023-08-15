Nailers Re-Sign Shaw Boomhower

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their 13th player signing of the 2023 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward Shaw Boomhower to an ECHL contract.

Boomhower, 24, will play for the Nailers for the second time in his career, as he was a member of the 2021-22 team that helped Wheeling win its first playoff series since 2016. Shaw brought lots of physicality to the lineup that season, as he led the team with 127 penalty minutes in 31 games. He also contributed to the offense with five goals, eight assists, and 13 points, which included a career-best four-point game in a 6-2 triumph over Kalamazoo on January 21st. This will be the forward's fifth season as a pro, as he spent two years in Cincinnati and also saw AHL action with the Rochester Americans. Last season, Boomhower was limited to four games with Kalamazoo due to injury. The Nailers acquired Shaw's rights from the Kansas City Mavericks prior to the ECHL Trade Deadline.

"We are excited to have Shaw back, as he saw firsthand what it took to win two seasons ago," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "Last season, we missed his physical element. When Shaw is on, there aren't many players like him in this league, and we saw how great he was at complementing our top offensive players."

Prior to turning pro, the Belleville, Ontario native played two seasons of junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League for the Mississauga Steelheads and Ottawa 67's. Boomhower reached the postseason in both campaigns, which included a run to the J. Ross Robertson Cup Final in his rookie year of 2016-17 with Mississauga. Shaw notched a goal and an assist in that championship series against Erie. Overall, Boomhower amassed 16 goals, 17 assists, 33 points, and 159 penalty minutes in 99 OHL contests.

Shaw Boomhower and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2023-24 season on the road against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday, October 21st. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 4th against the Reading Royals at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2023-24 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

