Goalie Chase Perry Returns

Allen Americans goaltender Chase Perry

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), along with partner Globe Life are proud to announce the signing of goalie Chase Perry.

Chase Perry will begin his fifth season as a professional this October. Perry was acquired in a trade with Greenville (ECHL) last season putting up the best goalie numbers on the roster. In 22 games last year he was 14-7-1 with a 0.921 save percentage.

The resident of Andover, Minnesota, played parts of three seasons of collegiate hockey at RPI from 2017 to 2019. In addition to Allen, he had brief stops with three other ECHL teams. Two games with Orlando (19-20), three games with Newfoundland (20-21), and two with Greenville last year.

"I am excited to be back with the Americans this season," said Perry. "I love the culture and expectations Chad Costello has created for this team and the organization. He sets the bar high, and we expect to be battling for a Kelly Cup Championship."

The Americans open training camp on October 6th. The Americans will face the Tulsa Oilers, on Friday, October 13th, at NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, at 7:30 PM for their lone preseason home game.

