Mavericks Hire Rob Couturier as Goaltending and Video Coach

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced the addition of Goaltender and Video Coach Rob Couturier to the hockey operations staff.

"We are extremely pleased to announce the hiring of Rob Couturier as our new Goaltending and Video Coach," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach, Tad O'Had. "Rob has done tremendous work over the past two years at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and is an elite goalie coach and video coach. This is a major step in the right direction in building the Mavericks as a first-class organization in the ECHL. We are dedicated to providing our players the very best in development. Rob has incredible experience with over 20 years working at Nebraska-Omaha, Colby College and so many elite personal clients. We are so pleased to welcome Rob to Mavs Country."

Couturier spent the last two seasons as the goaltending coach at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where, in 2022-23, UNO goaltenders had a 2.52 GAA and a .912 save percentage with three shutouts. Prior to his time at Nebraska-Omaha, Couturier spent the previous two seasons as the men's and women's goaltending coach at Colby College.

"The Mavericks are one of the top organizations in the ECHL and I could not be more excited to be joining the coaching staff," Couturier said. "I want to thank the Hunt family as well as Tad and Riley for bringing me on board. I look forward to bringing my experience and enthusiasm to Kansas City to help grow the success and development that is already in place."

In addition to his work at the collegiate level, Couturier owns ProForm Goalie Development, an academy training goaltenders since 2015.

