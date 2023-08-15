Admirals Bring Back Defenseman McDougall

August 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club announced Tuesday they have signed defenseman Josh McDougall to a Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

McDougall, 25, was acquired by the Admirals on December 23, 2023, from the Wichita Thunder. He started the 2022-23 season with the Indy Fuel playing in 15 games, posting three points (all assists) and a plus-two rating. McDougall scored his first goal as an Admiral on March 10 in a 6-4 victory over the Maine Mariners. He finished the season playing in 42 games with Norfolk and totaled 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists).

"Josh came in on a trade last season, took a few weeks, and got better and better throughout the year," said Admirals General Manager and Head Coach Jeff Carr. "His greatest asset is being able to play heavy minutes on two and three-game weekends. He started injecting a little bit of offense near the end of the season with his puck possession."

The Saskatchewan native played four years of college hockey at Mercyhurst University (NCAA). In his tenure with the Lakers, McDougall was an assistant captain for his Junior and Senior seasons. In 2021-22, he finished with 15 points (3 goals, 15 assists), which was second amongst Mercyhurst defensemen.

"I am super excited to be back with the Admirals for the upcoming season," said McDougall. "I'm looking forward to playing in front of the electric fans at The Scope once again and building together as a group for a great season."

In 2017-18, McDougall corralled 74 points in 55 games with the Nipawin Hawks in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL). He was named the league's best defenseman and his team won the SJHL championship.

The Admirals will open the 2023-24 season on Friday, October 20 against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The home opener will take place on Wednesday, October 25 when the Admirals take on the Worcester Railers. The full schedule can be seen HERE. Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are ON SALE NOW. These packages come with flexible payment options and exclusive member benefits that include 28% off tickets, 15% off merch, your choice of seat for all home games, and the Never Wasted Ticket Program.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.