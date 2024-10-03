Mackenzie Dwyer & Brandon Puricelli Return to Icemen

October 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Mackenzie Dwyer and forward Brandon Puricelli for the 2024-25 season.

Dwyer, 27, returns for a third stint with the Icemen. Last season, Dwyer appeared in four games with the Icemen before playing 19 additional games split in time with the Fort Wayne Komets and Maine Mariners totaling four points. During the 2022-23 season, Dwyer posted seven points (1g, 6a) in 32 games with the Icemen. The 6-3, 200-pound defenseman from Winnipeg has totaled 20 points (3g, 17a) with 91 penalty minutes in 92 career ECHL games.

Puricelli, 26, returns to Jacksonville after posting 21 points (9g, 11a) in 61 games split between the Icemen, the Cincinnati Cyclones and the Allen Americans last season. Prior to turning pro, the 5-10, 181-pound forward concluded his four-year collegiate career at Lake Superior State University where he totaled 56 points (28g, 28a). The Ellisville, Missouri resident was the NAHL's Midwest Forward & MVP of the Year in 2019 while playing for the Springfield Jr. Blues.

The following is a listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Justen Close (G)

Matt Vernon (G)

Garrett Van Wyhe (D)

Connor Russell (D)

Ivan Chukarov (D)

Carter Allen (D)

Dilan Peters (D)

Robert Calisti (D)

Mackenzie Dwyer (F)

Christopher Brown (F)

Logan Cockerill (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Justin McRae (F)

Michael Gildon (F)

Josh Nodler (F)

Chase Lang (F)

Zach Jordan (F)

Liam Coughlin (F)

Davis Koch (F)

Brody Crane (F)

Brandon Puricelli (F)

The Icemen open the 2024-25 season on Saturday, October 19 against the Florida Everblades. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Full and partial Icemen ticket packages are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.