Bison Sign Thomas Stewart and Jacob Durham

October 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the signings of defenseman Thomas Stewart and forward Jacob Durham to ECHL standard player contracts.

Stewart, 21, skated in 69 OHL games last season between the Oshawa Generals and the Barrie Colts registering eight goals and 17 assists (25 points) with a +17 rating. With the Colts, he posted five goals and 13 assists (18 points) in 33 games.

The 6-foot-2, 189 defenseman played in 188 career OHL games totaling 15 goals and 41 assists (56 points) and 161 penalty minutes from 2021-2024.

The Toronto, Ontario native served as an alternate captain in his previous two seasons.

Durham, 25, played a majority of last season with the University of Windsor collecting a team-high in goals with 12 and assists with 18. He turned pro following his collegiate season skating in four ECHL games with the Cincinnati Cyclones and two SPHL games with the Peoria Rivermen.

The 5-foot-10, 187 pound forward dressed in 46 games with St. Mary's University from 2021-2023 scoring three goals and eight assists (11 points).

A Port Perry, Ontario native, Durham also played in the OHL from 2016-2020 with the Flint Firebirds amassing 75 goals and 84 assists (159 points) with 176 penalty minutes in 265 games.

Options are available to join The Herd at all levels of commitment! The Bison are currently running a LIMITED TIME promotional offer for Full Season Memberships, starting at just $699 a seat in prime center ice areas. Half Season and Flex Voucher Memberships are also available, along with the six-game plan, starting at just $134! Please check out bloomingtonbisonhockey.com for all ticket offerings and submit a ticket request to be contacted by your own personal Ticket Sales Account Executive!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.