Garrett Klotz Returns for Seventh Rush Season

October 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Thursday the club has agreed to terms with veteran winger Garrett Klotz via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment.

Klotz, affectionately nicknamed 'The Sheriff' and a mainstay in the Rapid City hockey community, first suited up for the Rush in 2018. He has played six seasons in Rapid City, totaling 163 games with the club.'

Standing at 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, the big man has fulfilled an enforcer role throughout his career while also serving as a mentor within the locker room and community.

"I am most looking forward to getting back to work on the ice with all of the guys," said Klotz. "I am excited to start building that feeling of brotherhood, both on and off the ice."

Klotz, 35, continues his third stint with the Rush. Klotz re-signed with the team on February 14th and proceeded to play eight games in a Rush sweater last season. At the end of the year, the organization awarded Klotz the 2023-24 Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award, given to the player who best exemplifies what it means to represent the Rush on and off the ice. It is the highest individual honor a player can receive.

The native of Regina, Saskatchewan began his career in the American Hockey League after being selected in the third round by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2007. He has spent more time with the Rush than any other team, and now lives in Rapid City full-time. Klotz stays busy during the offseason, educating the next generation through his Kamp Klotz program.

"Garrett being around the guys, understanding what being a professional hockey player is all about, and his work ethic will be huge assets to our team," said Scott Burt, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "He shows up every day ready to go. He is excited to be at the rink and around the guys. Just talking with a few other players about the signing, they are excited because they see Klotzy as a big glue guy in the dressing room. He also has some toughness and can protect his teammates. Just having him out there is going to be beneficial for our team."

The Rush has announced the following 17 signed players:

Forwards (10): Tyler Burnie, Maurizio Colella, Simon Boyko, Parker Bowman, Mason McCarty, Brett Davis, Ryan Wagner, Joe Widmar, Jack Jeffers, Garrett Klotz

Defensemen (6): Zack Hoffman, Aaron Hyman, Billy Constantinou, Brady Pouteau, Brenden Rons, Matt Araujo

Goaltenders (1): Christian Propp

2024 Rapid City Rush Training Camp, presented by Shipwrecks Bar & Grill, begins on Monday, October 7th. Check out the team's intrasquad scrimmage, free and open to the public, on Saturday, October 12th at The Monument Ice Arena. Lock in your season tickets or mini plans today and get access to the Exclusive Season Ticket Holder Launch Party on Tuesday, October 15th. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

