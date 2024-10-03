Wild Kick off Hockey Season at Xtream Arena with 5-2 Win

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Wild beat the Rockford IceHogs, 5-2, in an AHL preseason contest Thursday at Xtream Arena, the first hockey game in Coralville this fall. The game served as a "warm-up" to the start of the 2024-25 Iowa Heartlanders season, which begins with Open Season Weekend October 18-19.

Hunter Haight registered a hat trick, scoring the Wild's last three goals. Kyle Masters and Caeden Bankier also tallied for Iowa in victory. Samuel Hlavaj blocked 26 shots in victory.

