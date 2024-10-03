Worcester Railers Announce AHL Camp Invites, Training Camp Schedule

October 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has sent ten players to American Hockey League camps to open the 2024-25 season. The team has also announced its 2024 Training Camp schedule.

AHL CAMP INVITES:

Bridgeport Islanders: G Michael Bullion, F Joey Cipollone, F Austin Heidemann, F Jordan Kaplan, D Mason Klee, D Artyom Kulakov, D Ryan Verrier

Hartford Wolf Pack: F Matt DeMelis, D Griffin Luce

Springfield Thunderbirds: F Anthony Callin

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE:

The first week of Worcester Railers Training Camp is open to the general public for free at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center. The first week of practice culminates in two preseason games, including one at the Worcester Ice Center on Saturday, October 12th at 7pm. Fans can secure their free tickets for the event here. Fans have the option to make a minimum $5 donation during the process of securing tickets with proceeds benefitting the Seppe Struppa family.The initial training camp roster will be listed later this week.

For the full schedule, check below:

Sunday 10/6 - 7:40 p.m.

Monday 10/7 - 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday 10/8 - 8:00 a.m.

Wednesday 10/9 - 10:30 a.m.

Thursday 10/10 - 10:30 a.m.

Friday 10/11 (PRESEASON GAME) - 7:00 p.m. @ Sidney J. Watson Arena (Brunswick, ME)

Saturday 10/12 (PRESEASON GAME) - 7:00 p.m. @ Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center (Lamacchia Realty Rink, Worcester, MA)

The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun., Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

