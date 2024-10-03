Worcester Railers Announce AHL Camp Invites, Training Camp Schedule
October 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has sent ten players to American Hockey League camps to open the 2024-25 season. The team has also announced its 2024 Training Camp schedule.
AHL CAMP INVITES:
Bridgeport Islanders: G Michael Bullion, F Joey Cipollone, F Austin Heidemann, F Jordan Kaplan, D Mason Klee, D Artyom Kulakov, D Ryan Verrier
Hartford Wolf Pack: F Matt DeMelis, D Griffin Luce
Springfield Thunderbirds: F Anthony Callin
TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE:
The first week of Worcester Railers Training Camp is open to the general public for free at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center. The first week of practice culminates in two preseason games, including one at the Worcester Ice Center on Saturday, October 12th at 7pm. Fans can secure their free tickets for the event here. Fans have the option to make a minimum $5 donation during the process of securing tickets with proceeds benefitting the Seppe Struppa family.The initial training camp roster will be listed later this week.
For the full schedule, check below:
Sunday 10/6 - 7:40 p.m.
Monday 10/7 - 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday 10/8 - 8:00 a.m.
Wednesday 10/9 - 10:30 a.m.
Thursday 10/10 - 10:30 a.m.
Friday 10/11 (PRESEASON GAME) - 7:00 p.m. @ Sidney J. Watson Arena (Brunswick, ME)
Saturday 10/12 (PRESEASON GAME) - 7:00 p.m. @ Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center (Lamacchia Realty Rink, Worcester, MA)
The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun., Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 3, 2024
- Worcester Railers Announce AHL Camp Invites, Training Camp Schedule - Worcester Railers HC
- Oilers Add More Size with Forwards Sean Olson and Daneel Lategan - Tulsa Oilers
- Garrett Klotz Returns for Seventh Rush Season - Rapid City Rush
- Mackenzie Dwyer & Brandon Puricelli Return to Icemen - Jacksonville Icemen
- Steelheads Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Schedule - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Announce Training Camp Schedule - Adirondack Thunder
- Bison Sign Thomas Stewart and Jacob Durham - Bloomington Bison
- Americans Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule - Allen Americans
- Participate in "Honor Your Hero" Contest with VyStar Credit Union - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Railers HC Stories
- Worcester Railers Announce AHL Camp Invites, Training Camp Schedule
- Worcester Railers Hosting Preseason Game on October 12th
- Worcester Railers HC Trade Forward Zach White for Future Considerations
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Andrei Bakanov for 2024-25 Season
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Defenseman Griffin Luce for 2024-25 Season