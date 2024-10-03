Thunder Announce Training Camp Schedule
October 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club will begin Training Camp on Monday, October 7 at 10:30 a.m. inside Cool Insuring Arena presented by Glens Falls Hospital.
Training Camp is open to all fans, free of charge, as the Thunder prepare for two preseason games against the Reading Royals at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m., and on the road Saturday, October 12 at 7 p.m. Season ticket holders have FREE tickets to this game as a part of their package.
Date Event Time Location
Monday, October 7 On-Ice Practice 10:30 a.m. Cool Insuring Arena
Tuesday, October 8 On-Ice Practice 10:30 a.m. Cool Insuring Arena
Wednesday, October 9 On-Ice Practice 10:30 a.m. Cool Insuring Arena
Thursday, October 10 On-Ice Practice 10:30 a.m. Cool Insuring Arena
Friday, October 11 Morning Skate 10:00 a.m. Cool Insuring Arena
Friday, October 11 Preseason Game 7:00 p.m. vs. Reading Cool Insuring Arena
Saturday, October 12 Preseason Game 7:00 p.m. @ Reading Santander Arena
Monday, October 14 On-Ice Practice 10:30 a.m. Cool Insuring Arena
Tuesday, October 15 On-Ice Practice 10:30 a.m. Cool Insuring Arena
After opening the season in Norfolk on October 18 and October 19, the Thunder host the Trois-Rivieres Lions in the home opener at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday, October 26 at 7 p.m. The first 1,000 fans will receive a FREE Adirondack Thunder Novelty Banner and the first 3,500 fans receive glow sticks courtesy of SkyZone.
