Participate in "Honor Your Hero" Contest with VyStar Credit Union

October 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







VyStar Credit Union is inviting Solar Bear fans to participate in the "Honor Your Hero" contest to recognize active duty and military veterans for their service.

Now through Oct. 15, anyone can nominate an active duty or military veteran who is important in their life. Those who are nominated will have a chance to be recognized at an upcoming University of Florida, Florida State University, Orlando Solar Bears or Savannah Ghost Pirates game or at the Florida Blue Florida Classic in November.

Just by nominating, you'll be entered to win $250!

To enter the contest, visit the Honor Your Hero contest page and complete the nomination form, upload a photo or video and select the preferred VIP Fan Experience. Winners of the contest will be selected in a drawing under sponsor supervision.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 3, 2024

Participate in "Honor Your Hero" Contest with VyStar Credit Union - Orlando Solar Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.